LONDON, Nov 26 (IFR) - The Islamic Republic of Pakistan has set the final yield on a five year dollar benchmark sukuk at 6.75%, according to a lead.

This is at the tight end of guidance of 6.75%-6.875% released on Tuesday. Initial price thoughts were 6.875% area.

Demand for the deal was about US$1.7bn at 0810 GMT, excluding orders from the leads.

Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, Dubai Islamic Bank and Standard Chartered are arranging the Reg S/ 144A deal.

Pakistan is rated Caa1 by Moody's and B- by Standard & Poor's. (Reporting By Michael Turner; editing by Sudip Roy)