April 22 Pakistan's Neelum Jhelum Hydropower
Company has priced a 10-year 100 billion rupees ($955 million)
sukuk issue, a document from lead arrangers showed, marking one
of the largest infrastructure deals in the country to use
Islamic financing.
The project, whose parent entity is Pakistan's Water and
Power Development Authority, set a profit rate for its sukuk of
113 basis points over the 6-month KIBOR (Karachi Interbank
Offered Rate), with a first disbursement expected this month.
The sukuk, which carries a Pakistani government guarantee
covering the issuance amount and profit payments, was given a
preliminary AAA rating by credit rating agency JCR-VIS.
This will finance what would become the country's fourth
largest hydropower plant, with an expected completion date of
August 2017 at a total cost of 404 billion rupees, with 77
percent of that being financed through debt.
The privately-placed sukuk was mandated in February, with
National Bank of Pakistan acting as lead arranger.
($1 = 104.6500 Pakistani rupees)
