By Asad Hashim
| ISLAMABAD, Sept 28
ISLAMABAD, Sept 28 Pakistan will start investor
roadshows on Thursday for a potential sale of U.S.
dollar-denominated Islamic bonds, aiming to begin the pricing
and book-building process next week, the Ministry of Finance
said on Wednesday.
If successful, the deal would mark Pakistan's return to the
international sukuk market after a two-year absence. It last
raised $1 billion via sukuk in late 2014.
Investor meetings will start on Thursday in the United Arab
Emirates before moving to London on Friday and concluding in
Boston and New York on Oct. 3 and 4.
"There will be pricing and book-building on the 5th, and
then we will make a decision on this. Terms and conditions are
obviously dictated by the market," said Finance Ministry
spokesman Mehreen Liaquat.
Investor presentations will be made by the central bank
governor and finance secretary.
Citi, Standard Chartered, Dubai Islamic Bank and Noor Bank
of the United Arab Emirates had been appointed to arrange the
sukuk issue, banking sources said. Deutsche Bank is also likely
to be involved, according to one of the sources with direct
knowledge of the deal. Deutsche Bank declined to comment.
Citi, Deutsche, Dubai Islamic and Standard Chartered were
joint lead managers of Pakistan's dollar sukuk issue in 2014.
The new deal would be benchmark-sized, according to two
banking sources, which traditionally means at least $500
million.
The fund-raising plan by Pakistan, rated B3 by Moody's and
B- by Standard & Poor's, comes at a busy time in the region's
debt capital markets.
Oman is expected to complete a $1.5 billion bond sale this
week through taps of its five- and ten-year notes, while Bahrain
started a roadshow on Wednesday for a dual-tranche debt offer
comprising a sukuk issue and a conventional bond.
(Additional reporting by Tom Arnold and Davide Barbuscia in
Dubai, and Bernardo Vizcaino in Sydney; Editing by Andrew
Torchia and Nick Macfie)