Feb 10 Pakistan's capital market regulator has
published long-awaited rules for the issuance of sukuk, or
Islamic bonds, as part of efforts to strengthen governance and
broaden their appeal to investors.
The regulator first drafted the rules in October 2012, but
efforts have accelerated under a five-year plan that authorities
hope will double the industry's share of the banking sector to
20 percent by 2020.
The rules come at a time when issuance of corporate sukuk in
Pakistan is gathering pace, helping broaden an Islamic capital
market which in recent years has relied on the government for
the bulk of such deals.
The current pipeline of sukuk includes utility K-Electric
, which is planning a sukuk worth 22 billion rupees
($217 million), which would be Pakistan's largest corporate
sukuk to date.
Pakistan Mobile Communications (Mobilink) and Bank
Islami Pakistan also plan sukuk of their own.
Under the rules, sukuk will have to be structured to comply
with standards of the Bahrain-based Accounting and Auditing
Organisation for Islamic Finance Institutions (AAOIFI), as well
as those set by the local regulator.
AAOIFI standards indicate how Islamic financial products
should be structured; complying with the standards could
increase the appeal of sukuk to investors by addressing consumer
concerns about their religious authenticity.
The rules require issuers to conduct an annual audit to
ensure the sukuk confirms to sharia requirements. Sukuk must
also carry a credit rating not lower than triple BBB.
