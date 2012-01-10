By Qasim Nauman
| ISLAMABAD
ISLAMABAD Jan 10 Pakistan's Supreme Court
turned up the pressure on the civilian government on Tuesday by
warning the prime minister he could be removed from office if he
doesn't take action on longstanding corruption cases against the
president.
The government, already feeling the heat from the military
over what has become known as the "memogate" scandal, says
President Asif Ali Zardari has immunity as head of state and has
relied on that argument to fend off previous court orders.
Tuesday's order is the latest twist in a controversy dating
back to 2007, when then-military President Pervez Musharraf
agreed to an amnesty for thousands accused of corruption, murder
and terrorism.
The 2007 amnesty, known as the National Reconciliation
Ordinance, was widely seen as the basis for a power-sharing deal
between Musharraf and former prime minister Benazir Bhutto,
assassinated in December 2007 after returning from self-imposed
exile.
The Supreme Court threw out the amnesty in December 2009 on
the grounds it was unconstitutional and called for the
re-opening of corruption cases, with Zardari, Bhutto's widower,
the biggest target.
Zardari's government, run by Prime Minister Yusuf Raza
Gilani, has dragged its feet since then, prompting Tuesday's
ruling.
"It is quite clear to us now that the federal government and
the National Accountability Bureau are not serious in the matter
at all and those concerned are only interested in delaying and
prolonging the matter on one pretext or another," the five-judge
Supreme Court bench wrote in its order.
There is no immediate threat to the government, however. The
court recessed until Jan 16, when it will reconvene to hear
arguments from the attorney-general.
Tension meanwhile runs high between the civilian
administration and Pakistan's powerful generals over "memogate".
Last October, businessman Mansoor Ijaz, writing in a column
in the Financial Times, said a senior Pakistani diplomat had
asked that a memo be sent to the U.S. Defense Department for
help in reining in the military.
Ijaz later identified the diplomat as Husain Haqqani,
Pakistan's former ambassador to the United States and an ally of
Zardari. Haqqani denies involvement.
The Supreme Court ordered a judicial commission to
investigate the scandal, which could lead to treason charges
against Haqqani. If Zardari is also found to be linked to the
memo, it could lead to his impeachment.
The government also faces challenges on the diplomatic
front. Ties with the United States hit a low following a Nov 26
cross-border air strike by NATO that killed 24 Pakistani
soldiers.
Mistrust has grown since a unilateral U.S. special forces
raid in May that killed Osama bin Laden on Pakistani soil,
infuriating the military, government and many Pakistanis.
(Writing by Chris Allbritton; Editing by Nick Macfie)