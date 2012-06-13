By Qasim Nauman
| ISLAMABAD, June 13
ISLAMABAD, June 13 Pakistan's Supreme Court said
on Wednesday that a real estate tycoon could be in contempt of
court for accusing the chief justice of turning a blind eye to
his son's alleged corruption.
Malik Riaz, one of Pakistan's most high-profile businessmen,
alleged on Tuesday that Arsalan Iftikhar, son of Chief Justice
Iftikhar Chaudhry, took almost $3.6 million from him in exchange
for favourable verdicts in cases involving Riaz's businesses.
Riaz has not presented any examples of such verdicts and
Iftikhar denies any wrongdoing.
Riaz's accusation "prima facie amounts to contempt of court
for scandalising the court and bringing the court and the judges
of the court into hatred, ridicule and contempt", the Supreme
Court said in an order on Wednesday.
The case could damage Chaudhry, who became a household name
in Pakistan and gained international recognition in 2007 after
standing up to then President General Pervez Musharraf over his
legally questionable bid to hold on to power.
It could also distract Pakistan from problems including a
struggling economy, chronic power cuts and a Taliban insurgency.
Chaudhry has taken on the unpopular civilian government over
allegations of corruption and challenged Pakistan's powerful
military, demanding it produce suspected militants who were
allegedly kidnapped and tortured.
The military, which has ruled the country for more than half
of its 64-year history, denies wrongdoing.
Chaudhry, the one man with the clout to possibly keep the
government and military in check, is unlikely to lose his job
because the constitution provides strong protection for his
office. He has dismissed criticism during hearings, saying he
only acts to uphold the law and the constitution.
Riaz has accused Chaudhry of knowing that his son took
bribes, and of not acting on the matter until last week, when
the scandal broke, creating a media frenzy.
The Supreme Court also said Riaz's statements appeared to be
"causing obstruction in the administration of justice because of
the pendency of his cases in the court".
Riaz was summoned by a three-judge panel to explain his
position on Thursday. He was not immediately available for
comment.
(Editing by Michael Georgy)