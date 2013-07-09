By Frank Jack Daniel
| KALAM, Pakistan, July 10
KALAM, Pakistan, July 10 In the past few years,
Pakistan's Swat valley has been occupied by Islamic insurgents,
undergone a bruising counter-offensive by the army and then
flooded by waters that washed away acres of fruit orchards and
steeply terraced fields.
In October last year, the valley which lies about 250 km
(155 miles) north of the capital Islamabad was again in the
global spotlight when Islamic gunmen shot schoolgirl Malala
Yousafzai.
Now, as villagers try to piece together shattered lives, the
military is coming under pressure to talk peace with the
Taliban, a ruthless Pakistani offshoot of the Islamic radical
movement of the same name in neighbouring Afghanistan.
Civilian Pakistani leaders elected in May want to open a
dialogue with the homegrown militants set on overthrowing the
nuclear-armed state. They say the local people are fed up with
the violence and that any talks will be legitimised by U.S.
efforts to promote peace with the Afghan Taliban.
But the powerful military, which has spent years chasing the
Pakistan Taliban into ever-more remote hideouts, is in no mood
to negotiate with militants who have killed thousands of
soldiers and who they say cannot be trusted. Some villagers back
that stand.
"(The Taliban) doesn't accept the government's writ, they
are not faithful to the constitution, how can a political party
talk to them?" said Abdul Rehman, an elder in the village of
Kalam, a former tourist hotspot high in the Swat valley and
ringed by snow-capped peaks of the Hindu Khush. The village is
famous for repelling Taliban attacks.
"We forced them away, first on our own, then with the help
of the army," Rehman told Reuters during a visit organised by a
U.N. organisation funding flood relief work in his village,
which is set among pine forests and walnut orchards.
The debate over whether to open peace talks with the
Pakistani Taliban has taken centrestage in the country as U.S.
troops withdraw from Afghanistan after a 12-year war against the
Afghan Taliban.
Pakistan's military leaders are at pains to distinguish
between the Afghan Taliban, to which Pakistan maintains ties and
which they argue can be seen as fighting against occupation, and
its local imitators who they see as domestic terrorists.
The Pakistani Taliban pledges allegiance to Mullah Mohammad
Omar, the reclusive leader of the Afghan Taliban but Omar is
careful not to be seen to attack the Pakistani state. The
Pakistani Taliban's suddenly sacked its spokesman on Tuesday
amid signs of strained ties between the groups.
Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his prominent rival Imran
Khan both offered to talk to the Pakistani militants while
campaigning for May's federal and provincial elections. While
Sharif won the federal elections, Khan's party emerged
victorious in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the province that includes
Swat Valley and remains a hotbed of Pakistani Taliban activity.
The information minister in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, formerly the
Northwest Frontier Province, told Reuters that the provincial
government had called a meeting of other political parties and
stakeholders to prepare for peace talks.
"TIME FOR POLITICIANS"
"The United States has opened up a Taliban office in Qatar
and is holding negotiations with them, and we are being told to
continue to fight and die," Khan said last month during a visit
to Peshawar, the province's violence-blighted capital.
"For the last nine years we have relied on the army to bring
peace, but instead the situation got worse," he said. "It's now
time for politicians to resolve the issue."
Khan's party, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), says the
violence in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is a reaction to U.S. drone
strikes and pro-Washington policies by the army, and that talks
are the only answer.
But there is no easy solution.
Most of the militants seek refuge in the neighbouring
Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) - districts strung
along Pakistan's border with Afghanistan and run by central writ
- and the provincial government cannot control the process.
FATA is used as a base by the Pakistani Taliban, members of
the Afghan Taliban and groups linked to al Qaeda.
Sharif's federal government can only do so much. Pakistan's
military largely has a free hand regarding internal security,
and influences foreign policy, especially relations with
neighbours.
It is the army, its intelligence agencies and the Taliban
itself who will decide whether to talk or fight.
The Pakistani Taliban has shown interest in talks, but has
stepped up attacks after a series of drone strikes on its
leaders and also because it doubts the ability of the civilian
leadership to convince the military to allow negotiations.
"If we felt that the PTI government or the Nawaz Sharif
government were in a position to take a serious step towards
peace talks and can oppose the intelligence agencies, then we
can seriously think about peace talks," the group's then
spokesman Ehsanullah Ehsan said in a video released in June.
So far, the military has shown no inclination to relax an
offensive many officers feel they can win.
"We have to take the fight to them," said a regional
commander flying a helicopter over Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
Just before the elections, army chief Gen. Ashfaq Kayani
made it clear he would not talk to the militants unless they lay
down arms and accept Pakistan's laws.
"There is no room for doubts when it comes to dealing with
rebellion against the state," he said in an April 30 speech.
POST-WAR HUNGER
Locals in Swat said there was good reason to mistrust the
militants.
A previous peace deal gave the Pakistani Taliban the
breathing space it needed to take power in the valley and then
extend influence into neighbouring districts just 100 km (60 km)
from Islamabad in 2009.
That summer, worried by the creeping proximity of Taliban
territory to Islamabad, the army launched a full air and ground
assault and government forces regained control in a month. But
the operation displaced 2 million people, and later, many
returned to nothing but dead livestock and flattened orchards.
Floods that ripped through Swat the next year made things
worse, destroying many of the tightly packed terraces where corn
and wheat grow along steep mountainsides. Acute malnutrition
among children has jumped by more than a third.
Saifullah Khan Mahsud, an expert on the situation in FATA,
says the army believes it has the Pakistani Taliban on the back
foot and is biding time for a fatal blow in border areas like
North Waziristan, where the militants and other global groups
are holed up.
"At the end of the day it is the military stance that is
going to prevail," he said.
(Additional reporting by Jibran Ahmad and Syed Raza Hassan;
Editing by John Chalmers and Raju Gopalakrishnan)