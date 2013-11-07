(Removes double time reference 'on Thursday' in first
* Hardline new leader rejects talks with govt
* Previous leader killed in US drone strike last week
* New leader was behind attack on schoolgirl Malala last
year
By Haji Mujtaba and Jibran Ahmed
MIRANSHAH/PESHAWAR, Pakistan, Nov 7 The
Pakistani Taliban rejected the idea of peace talks with the
government after electing hardline commander Mullah Fazlullah,
whose men shot schoolgirl Malala Yousafzai last year, as their
new leader on Thursday.
The rise of Fazlullah, known for his fierce Islamist views,
by the Taliban Shura council follows the Killing of Hakimullah
Mehsud, the previous leader or ameer, in a U.S. drone strike on
Nov. 1.
Mehsud and his allies had been tentatively open to the
concept of ceasefire talks with the government, but Fazlullah's
emergence as the new chief changes that picture.
"There will be no more talks as Mullah Fazlullah is already
against negotiations with the Pakistan government," Shahidullah
Shahid, a Taliban spokesman, told Reuters by telephone from an
undisclosed location in neighbouring Afghanistan.
"All governments play double games with us. In the name of
peace talks, they deceived us and killed our people. We are one
hundred percent sure that Pakistan fully supports the United
States in its drone strikes."
The Pakistani Taliban insurgency is fighting to topple Prime
Minister Nawaz Sharif's government and impose Sharia law in the
nuclear-armed nation.
Attacks have been on the rise since Sharif came to power in
May promising a negotiated end to violence, a concern for global
powers already unnerved by the possible security implications of
the withdrawal of most U.S.-led troops from Afghanistan in 2014.
No meaningful talks have taken place since Sharif's election
and Fazlullah's rise could signal the start of a new period of
uncertainty and violence in the already unstable region.
Speaking to Reuters, Shahid said the new ameer had taken
over the decision-making process within the Taliban with
immediate effect and would soon decide whether to avenge the
death of Mehsud with a new campaign of bombings and killings.
MULLAH RADIO
Nicknamed Mullah Radio for his fiery Islamist radio
broadcasts in Swat valley, Fazlullah is considered hardline even
within the Pakistani Taliban movement itself.
Born in 1976, he gained prominence in 2004 when he set up an
underground FM radio station in the deeply conservative Swat
valley to promote fundamentalist and anti-Western ideas.
He and his fighters took over the valley in 2009 and imposed
strict Islamic rule. Fazlullah opposes polio vaccinations which
he has described as a Jewish and Christian conspiracy to harm
Muslims, and ordered the closure of girls' schools.
Malala, who openly criticised the Taliban and campaigned for
womens' right to education, is a symbol of everything he has
been fighting against.
Outraged by the Taliban, the then-11-year-old kept a blog
under a pen name and later launched a full-fledged campaign for
girls' education.
Fazlullah's men shot and wounded her last year, instantly
turning Malala into a global hero. She was airlifted to Britain
for medical treatment and now lives with her family in the
northern city of Birmingham. The Taliban have said it will kill
her if she came back.
Fazlullah's troops melted away across the mountainous border
into Afghanistan in 2009 after a military offensive by the
Pakistan army which now controls the area. Fazlullah is believed
to be in Nuristan province.
(Writing by Maria Golovnina, additional reporting by Saud
Mehsud and Mehreen Zahra-Malik; Editing by Angus MacSwan)