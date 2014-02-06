ISLAMABAD Feb 6 The first round of peace talks between representatives of the Pakistani government and Taliban insurgents began on Thursday at an undisclosed location in Islamabad, the capital, a government source told Reuters.

Pakistani Taliban insurgents have been battling for years to topple the government in Islamabad and establish Islamic rule. Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif believes the movement is now right to find a negotiated settlement and stop fighting.

"The progress of the talks will be submitted to the prime minister," the official said. "They are meeting at an undisclosed location."

Several earlier attempts at engaging the militants in dialogue have failed, only allowing the movement to regroup, recruit new fighters and strike back. (Reporting by Maria Golovnina; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)