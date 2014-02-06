* First round of talks begins in Pakistani capital
* Progress of talks to be submitted to prime minister
* Talks being held in "cordial" atmosphere - negotiator
By Maria Golovnina and Syed Raza Hassan
ISLAMABAD, Feb 6 A long-awaited first round of
peace talks between Pakistani Taliban insurgents and the
government began in Islamabad on Thursday after persistent
delays and growing doubt over the chance of their success.
The insurgents have been battling to topple Pakistan's
government and establish strict Islamic rule since 2007, but
Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif believes both sides are now ready to
find a negotiated settlement and stop fighting.
In a statement after the meeting, which lasted over three
hours, the two sides stressed their commitment to dialogue.
"Both committees concluded that all sides should refrain
from any act that could damage the talks," it said. "Both
condemn recent acts of violence in Pakistan, saying such efforts
should not sabotage the talks."
Irfan Siddiqui, a government negotiator picked by Sharif,
sent a text message from the meeting in an Islamabad government
building, describing the atmosphere as "cordial and friendly".
Several earlier efforts at striking peace deals with the
militants failed to end the violence for long, only allowing
them to regroup, recruit new fighters and strike back with
renewed vengeance.
Pakistan's neighbours are watching closely, acutely aware
that another failure to find a peaceful solution could further
destabilise the region already nervous ahead of the expected
pull-out of most foreign forces from neighbouring Afghanistan.
Thursday's meeting in Islamabad was a preliminary round
where the two sides were expected to agree on a broad roadmap
for future contacts.
But many in Pakistan doubt that talking to an insurgent
group that stages almost daily attacks will succeed.
As the sides prepared for talks this week, a suicide bomber
killed eight people near a Shi'ite Muslim mosque in the city of
Peshawar. The Taliban have tried to distance themselves from the
attack but the bombing reinforced doubts about the talks.
SCEPTICISM
Taliban bosses watched the progress of the talks in
Islamabad from their mountainous hideouts on the Afghan border,
with their interests represented by three Taliban-friendly
public figures hand-picked by the insurgents.
"The progress of the talks will be submitted to the prime
minister," said a government official, who declined to be
identified, as he was not authorised to comment on the talks.
The Pakistani Taliban, known as Pakistani Tehreek-e-Taliban,
are a deeply fragmented umbrella group consisting of dozens of
entities, so striking a deal with one of them would not
necessarily stop the violence.
On Tuesday, the first attempt at talking got off to a
shambolic start after government negotiators failed to turn up
at an agreed time, angering the insurgents' representatives.
"The unavoidable question for the government though: what
are talks meant to achieve if violence continues even in the
immediate run-up to the first real, known attempt at talks?" the
respected Dawn daily wrote in an editorial.
Militants have stepped up attacks against security forces
since the beginning of the year, prompting the army to send
fighter jets to bomb their strongholds in the ethnic Pashtun
region of North Waziristan, along the Afghan border, and
triggering talk that a major ground offensive was in the works.
(Edited by Tom Heneghan)