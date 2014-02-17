ISLAMABAD Feb 17 Peace talks between the
Pakistani government and Taliban insurgents broke down on
Monday, the government said, after insurgents executed 23
paramilitary soldiers in what they said was revenge for army
operations in the volatile tribal regions.
Pakistan watchers have always been sceptical that
negotiations with the outlawed militant group could ever bring
results in a country where the Taliban are fighting to topple
the government and set up an Islamic state.
"It is sad that we are not moving in the right direction,"
Irfan Siddiqui, a government negotiator, said in a statement,
adding that there was now "no use" holding a planned Monday
meeting with Taliban representatives.
The Taliban's arm operating in the tribal Mohmand agency
said in a statement the Pakistani soldiers had been executed in
revenge for the killing of their fighters by army forces. It
also issued a video message in Pashto explaining its motives.
The Pakistani Taliban's main spokesman could not immediately
say if Mohmand Taliban actions had been endorsed by the
movemment's central command, but Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif
responded with anger.
"Such incidents are affecting the peace talks negatively
after they started to bring a peaceful solution to the problem,"
Sharif said in a statement.
"Pakistan cannot afford such bloodshed. ... The situation is
very sad and the whole nation is shocked."
On Thursday, the official Taliban spokesman claimed
responsibility for killing 13 policemen and wounding 58 by
bombing their bus.
