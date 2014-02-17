* Talks faltered shortly after starting on Feb. 6
* More than 100 people died in violence since start of talks
* Pakistan watchers sceptical talks can bring peace
By Maria Golovnina and Amjad Ali
ISLAMABAD, Feb 17 Peace talks between the
Pakistani government and Taliban insurgents broke down on Monday
after insurgents said they executed 23 soldiers in revenge for
army operations in the volatile tribal regions on the Afghan
border.
Pakistan watchers have always been sceptical that
negotiations with the outlawed militant group could ever bring
peace in a country where the Taliban are fighting to topple the
government and set up an Islamic state.
Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif announced the latest round of
talks last month just as speculation was heating up that the
army was preparing to launch a major ground and air offensive
against Islamist strongholds on its western frontier.
"It is sad that we are not moving in the right direction,"
Irfan Siddiqui, a government negotiator, said in a statement,
adding that there was now "no use" holding a meeting with
Taliban representatives planned for Monday.
The Taliban wing operating in the tribal Mohmand agency said
in a statement the Pakistani soldiers, who were kidnapped in
2010, had been executed in revenge for the killing of their
fighters by army forces.
It also issued a video message in Pashto explaining its
motives but the footage did not show the bodies.
The Pakistani Taliban's main spokesman, Shahidullah Shahid,
could not immediately say if Mohmand Taliban actions had been
endorsed by the movement's central command or indeed when or
whether the negotiations would resume.
In a sign the central Taliban leadership was not in control
of its fringe groups, a cleric representing the insurgents in
the talks distanced himself from the Mohmand attack.
"We are also sad to hear the news of the Mohmand agency
incident," Maulana Yousuf Shah said in remarks broadcast on
Pakistani television.
RELENTLESS VIOLENCE
The Pakistani Taliban, who operate separately from their
Afghan namesakes, are deeply divided, so striking a deal with
the central leadership is unlikely to result in peace.
Many in Pakistan believe the government is setting itself
for failure by trying to talk to a group which has killed about
40,000 people since the birth of the insurgency in 2007.
Overshadowed by persistent violence, talks faltered shortly
after starting on Feb. 6, with more than 100 people dying in
insurgent violence across the country since then.
The Taliban however have so far claimed responsibility only
for one attack, the one on Thursday when 13 policemen were
killed in a bomb explosion.
"Such incidents are affecting the peace talks negatively
after they started to bring a peaceful solution to the problem,"
Sharif said in a statement.
"Pakistan cannot afford such bloodshed. ... The situation is
very sad and the whole nation is shocked."
A failure to reach a negotiated ceasefire would also raise
the spectre of a major military offensive in North Waziristan, a
region where many al Qaeda-linked militants are based.
But it is also bound to unnerve ordinary people in Pakistan
tired after years of violence in a region already nervous ahead
of a planned foreign troops withdrawal from neighbouring
Afghanistan this year.
The army publicly supports Sharif's call for talks but in
private senior officers speak strongly against it, giving rise
to talk that the military is waiting for an excuse to go into
action.
In a possible sign of the changing mood, Imran Khan, a
cricketer-turned-politician who has been an outspoken proponent
of the talks, said in a statement: "Clearly this is also a
direct sabotage of the peace talks in the most barbaric way
possible".
