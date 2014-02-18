ISLAMABAD Feb 18 A senior Pakistani army officer was killed on Tuesday in an exchange of fire with the Taliban, the military said, after peace negotiations between the government and the insurgents broke down a day earlier.

"(The) exchange of fire continues," the army's press wing said in a statement, adding the attack took place near the volatile city of Peshawar on the Afghan border. (Reporting by Maria Golovnina; Editing by Nick Macfie)