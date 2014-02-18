* Govt team says feel unable to carry forward talks
* Taliban official confirms attack, senior officer killed
(Adds govt statement, context)
By Maria Golovnina
ISLAMABAD, Feb 18 Pakistani Taliban fighters
opened fire at an army car and killed a senior officer on
Tuesday in an attack certain to destroy any prospects of
meaningful peace negotiations between the government and the
insurgents.
An attempt by representatives of both sides to meet and talk
peace collapsed a day earlier after insurgents said they
executed 23 soldiers in revenge for army operations in the
volatile tribal regions on the Afghan border.
"(The) exchange of fire continues," the army's press wing
said in a statement, adding the attack took place near the
volatile city of Peshawar on the Afghan border.
Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif made peace negotiations with the
Taliban a central pillar of his rule but repeated failures to
find a compromise have frustrated the nation and prompted calls
for tough military action against insurgent strongholds.
Efforts to engage the banned Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan have
been marked by increasingly surreal scenes this month, with
Taliban representatives trying to distance themselves from the
violence and both sides issuing acrimonious statements.
The government's representatives met Sharif in Islamabad on
Tuesday and said they felt unable to talk to the Taliban any
more.
"The situation has completely changed after the Mohmand
incident and the committee is unable to carry forward peace
talks until the Taliban cease all violent activities," the prime
minister's office said in a statement, referring to the tribal
Mohmand district.
"The committee told the PM that they have unanimously
decided not to hold scheduled talks with the Taliban committee
as it is meaningless now."
The army identified the killed senior officer as Major
Jehanzeb and said three militants were also killed.
A Peshawar Taliban official confirmed the attack but there
was no word from the movement's main spokesman.
"Militants attacked the convoy of a security official in
Peshawar and killed one army major," said the official.
Pakistan watchers doubt talks with the outlawed militant
group, which has killed more than 40,000 since its creation in
2007, can ever bring peace in a country where the Taliban are
fighting to topple the government and set up an Islamic state.
Persistent violence also highlights the inability of the
Taliban's central leadership, which has agreed to hold
negotiations, to control its fringe groups and enforce a
temporary ceasefire.
(Additional reporting by Amjad Ali, Jibran Ahmed and Mehreen
Zahra-Malik; Editing by Nick Macfie)