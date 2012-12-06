* Leadership change could ease pressure on Pakistani state
* New focus on battling coalition forces in Afghanistan
* Mehsud's violence alienated fighters
By Mehreen Zahra-Malik
WANA, Pakistan, Dec 6 Pakistan's Taliban, one of
the world's most feared militant groups, are preparing for a
leadership change that could mean less violence against the
state but more attacks against U.S.-led forces in Afghanistan,
Pakistani military sources said.
Hakimullah Mehsud, a ruthless commander who has led the
Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) for the last three years, has
lost operational control of the movement and the trust of his
fighters, said a senior Pakistan army official based in the
South Waziristan tribal region, the group's stronghold.
The organisation's more moderate deputy leader,
Wali-ur-Rehman, 40, is poised to succeed Mehsud, whose extreme
violence has alienated enough of his fighters to significantly
weaken him, the military sources told Reuters.
"Rehman is fast emerging as a consensus candidate to
formally replace Hakimullah," said the army official, who
declined to be identified because of the sensitivity of the
matter. "Now we may see the brutal commander replaced by a more
pragmatic one for whom reconciliation with the Pakistani
government has become a priority."
Pakistani military officials in Rawalpindi, headquarters of
the army, declined comment on the Taliban leadership struggle
and said they had no official position on the issue.
The TTP, known as the Pakistan Taliban, was set up as an
umbrella group of militants in 2007.
Its main aim is to topple the U.S.-backed government in
Pakistan and impose its austere brand of Islam across the
country of 185 million people, although it has also carried out
attacks in neighbouring Afghanistan.
The militants intensified their battle against the Pakistani
state after an army raid on Islamabad's Red Mosque in 2007,
which had been seized by allies of the group.
Mehsud, believed to be in his mid-30s, took over the
Pakistan Taliban in August 2009. He rose to prominence in 2010
when U.S. prosecutors charged him with involvement in an attack
that killed seven CIA employees at a U.S. base in Afghanistan.
His profile was raised further when he appeared in a farewell
video with the Jordanian suicide bomber who killed the
employees.
Reuters interviewed several senior Pakistan military
officials as well as tribal elders and locals during a three-day
trip with the army in South Waziristan last week, getting rare
access to an area that has been a virtual no-go zone for
journalists since an army offensive was launched in October
2009.
Three senior military officials said informers in the
Pakistan Taliban told them Mehsud was no longer steering the
group.
Pakistan Taliban commanders did not respond to repeated
requests for comment on the possible leadership change.
U.S. officials said that while Rehman was Mehsud's natural
successor, they cautioned about expecting an imminent
transition. Mehsud's standing in the Pakistan Taliban might have
weakened, but he still had followers, they said.
Washington has offered a reward of $5 million for
information leading to the capture of either Mehsud or Rehman.
One Pakistan military official, who has served in South
Waziristan for more than two years, said his Pakistan Taliban
contacts first alerted him to Mehsud's waning power six months
ago, when constant pressure from the Pakistan military, U.S.
drone strikes and poor health had hurt his ability to lead.
"Representing the moderate point of view, there is a
probability that under Rehman, TTP will dial down its fight
against the Pakistani state, unlike Hakimullah who believes in
wanton destruction here," said the military official based in
the South Waziristani capital of Wana.
The official said this might lead to more attacks across the
border in Afghanistan because Rehman has been pushing for the
group's fighters to turn their guns on Western forces.
Other factions within the Pakistan Taliban such as the Nazir
group in South Waziristan and the Hekmat Gul Bahadur faction in
North Waziristan have struck peace deals with the Pakistani
military while focusing attacks on Western and Afghan forces in
Afghanistan.
A change in the Pakistan Taliban's focus would complicate
Western efforts to stabilise Afghanistan before most NATO troops
leave by the end of 2014, said Riaz Mohammad Khan, a Pakistani
diplomat who has held several posts dealing with Afghanistan.
The United States is already fighting the Afghan Taliban and
the Haqqani network, which is based along the unruly frontier
between Afghanistan and Pakistan and which is perhaps
Washington's deadliest foe in Afghanistan.
The last thing U.S.-led NATO troops need is a new,
formidable enemy in the approach to 2014.
Such a shift in emphasis, however, could reduce the number
of suicide bombings that have plagued Pakistan in recent years,
scaring off investment needed to prop up an economy that has
barely managed to grow since 2007.
AT EACH OTHER'S THROATS
The Pakistan Taliban, who are close to al Qaeda, remain
resilient despite a series of military offensives. They took
part in a number of high-profile operations, including an attack
on army headquarters in 2009, assaults on military bases, and
the attempted assassination of Pakistani schoolgirl Malala
Yousufzai in October, who had campaigned for girls' education.
The Pakistan Taliban were also blamed for the 2008 bombing
of the Marriott Hotel in Islamabad which killed more than 50
people.
Under Mehsud, the organisation formed complex alliances with
other militant groups spread across Pakistan.
But it has long been strained by internal rivalries over
strategy. Mehsud has pushed the war with the Pakistani state,
while others such as Rehman want the battle to be against U.S.
and allied forces in Afghanistan.
"Rehman has even held secret negotiations with the Pakistani
government in the past but Hakimullah always stood in his way,
wanting to carry on fighting the Pakistani military," a second
Wana-based military official said.
The two were at each other's throats earlier this year and
hostilities were close to open warfare, Taliban sources said.
"Differences within the ranks have only gotten worse, not
better, rendering the TTP a much weaker force today than a few
years ago," the second military official said.
A source close to the Taliban told Reuters there had been
months of internal talks on the Pakistan Taliban's decreasing
support among locals and fighters in tribal areas where the
group has assassinated many pro-government elders.
"The Taliban know they are fighting a public relations war,
and under someone like Hakimullah, they will only lose it,"
added the source, who declined to be identified because he was
not authorized to speak to the media.
It isn't clear whether Mehsud will hand over the leadership
to Rehman without a fight.
A power struggle could split the group, making it more
difficult to recruit young fighters and also disrupt the safe
havens in Pakistan used by Afghan militants.
According to accepted practice, a leadership council, or
shura, will ultimately decide whether to formally replace Mehsud
with Rehman.
Intelligence officials said Mehsud had not commanded any
recent operations, including an Aug. 16 attack on the Minhas
Airbase in Pakistan and a suicide attack on a street market in
May that killed 24 people.
Military sources said Rehman planned the April 15 jail break
in Bannu in Pakistan that freed 384 prisoners, including an
estimated 200 Taliban members and an al Qaeda-linked militant
who had attempted to assassinate former president Pervez
Musharraf.
FALL FROM GRACE
Intelligence officials in the area said Mehsud's brutality
had turned his own subordinates against him, while the more
measured Rehman had emerged as the group's primary military
strategist.
"If a leader doesn't behave like a leader, he loses support.
For the longest time now, Hakimullah has done the dirty work
while Wali-ur-Rehman is the thinker. Taliban fighters recognise
this," said the first Pakistani military source.
A local elder described Mehsud as "short-tempered and
trigger-happy".
"(Mehsud) used to work 24 hours a day, tirelessly. But he
would also put a gun to anyone's head and kill them for his
cause," said a local shopkeeper who has family members involved
in the Pakistan Taliban.
Mehsud gained his reputation fighting with the Afghan
Taliban against U.S. and allied forces in Helmand province in
Afghanistan. He was later given command of Taliban factions in
the Bajaur, Orakzai, Khyber and Kurram regions.
He took over the Pakistan Taliban after a weeks-long
succession battle with Rehman following the death of Baitullah
Mehsud in a drone strike. The two Mehsuds were not related.
(Additional reporting by Jibran Ahmad in Peshawar; Editing by
Randy Fabi, Michael Georgy and Dean Yates)