* U.S. has urged Pakistan to tackle militants
* Government faces array of lethal militant groups
* Intelligence officials see Sunni extremists as
destabilising force
By Jibran Ahmad
PESHWAR, Pakistan, Dec 30 Pakistani militants,
who have escalated attacks in recent weeks, killed at least 41
people in two separate incidents, officials said on Sunday,
challenging assertions that military offensives have broken the
back of hardline Islamist groups.
The United States has long pressured nuclear-armed ally
Pakistan to crack down harder on both homegrown militants groups
such as the Taliban and others which are based on its soil and
attack Western forces in Afghanistan.
In the north, 21 men working for a government-backed
paramilitary force were executed overnight after they were
kidnapped last week, a provincial official said.
Twenty Shi'ite pilgrims died and 24 were wounded, meanwhile,
when a car bomb targeted their bus convoy as it headed toward
the Iranian border in the southwest, a doctor said.
New York-based Human Rights Watch has noted more than 320
Shias killed this year in Pakistan and said attacks were on the
rise. It said the government's failure to catch or prosecute
attackers suggested it was "indifferent" to the killings.
Pakistan, seen as critical to U.S. efforts to stabilise the
region before NATO forces withdraw from Afghanistan by the end
of 2014, denies allegations that it supports militant groups
like the Afghan Taliban and Haqqani network.
Afghan officials say Pakistan seems more genuine than ever
about promoting peace in Afghanistan.
At home, it faces a variety of highly lethal militant groups
that carry out suicide bombings, attack police and military
facilities and launch sectarian attacks like the one on the bus
in the southwest.
Witnesses said a blast targeted their three buses as they
were overtaking a car about 60 km (35 miles) west of Quetta,
capital of sparsely populated Baluchistan province.
"The bus next to us caught on fire immediately," said
pilgrim Hussein Ali, 60. "We tried to save our companions, but
were driven back by the intensity of the heat."
Twenty people had been killed and 24 wounded, said an
official at Mastung district hospital.
CONCERN OVER EXTREMIST SUNNI GROUPS
International attention has focused on al Qaeda and the
Pakistani Taliban.
But Pakistani intelligence officials say extremist Sunni
groups, lead by Lashkar-e-Jhangvi (LeJ) are emerging as a major
destabilising force in a campaign designed to topple the
government.
Their strategy now, the officials say, is to carry out
attacks on Shi'ites to create the kind of sectarian tensions
that pushed countries like Iraq to the brink of civil war.
As elections scheduled for next year approach, Pakistanis
will be asking what sort of progress their leaders have made in
the fight against militancy and a host of other issues, such as
poverty, official corruption and chronic power cuts.
Pakistan's Taliban have carried out a series of recent bold
attacks, as military officials point to what they say is a power
struggle in the group's leadership revolving around whether it
should ease attacks on the Pakistani state and join groups
fighting U.S.-led forces in Afghanistan.
The Taliban denies a rift exists among its leaders.
In the attack in the northwest, officials said they had
found the bodies of 21 men kidnapped from their checkpoints
outside the provincial capital of Peshawar on Thursday. The men
were executed one by one.
"They were tied up and blindfolded," Naveed Anwar, a senior
administration official, said by telephone.
"They were lined up and shot in the head," said Habibullah
Arif, another local official, also by telephone.
One man was shot and seriously wounded but survived, the
officials said. He was in critical condition and being treated
at a local hospital. Another had escaped before the shootings.
Taliban spokesman Ihsanullah Ihsan claimed responsibility
for the attacks.
"We killed all the kidnapped men after a council of senior
clerics gave a verdict for their execution. We didn't make any
demand for their release because we don't spare any prisoners
who are caught during fighting," he said.
The powerful military has clawed back territory from the
Taliban, but the kidnap and executions underline the insurgents'
ability to mount high-profile, deadly attacks in major cities.
This month, suicide bombers attacked Peshawar's airport on
Dec. 15 and a bomb killed a senior Pashtun nationalist
politician and eight other people at a rally on Dec. 22.