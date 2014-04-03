By Mehreen Zahra-Malik
| ISLAMABAD, April 3
ISLAMABAD, April 3 Pakistan has freed at least
sixteen Taliban prisoners with the approval of Prime Minister
Nawaz Sharif, officials said on Thursday, in a move designed to
invigorate a shaky peace process with the militant group.
The Pakistani Taliban called a one-month ceasefire on March
1 but said this week they would not extend the truce because the
government was not serious about meeting their demands.
The demands include releasing 800 prisoners the insurgent
group describes as innocent family members and withdrawing the
army from parts of the semi-autonomous tribal areas along the
border with Afghanistan.
The political agent of South Waziristan, the highest
government official in the northwestern tribal region, confirmed
the government has started releasing non-combatant prisoners to
boost reconcilliation efforts.
"South Waziristan's political administration released
sixteen men on April 1," Islam Zeb told Reuters.
"They are not major commanders. They are innocent tribals
who were arrested during different search operations in South
Waziristan in the last two to three years."
Zeb said all the released prisoners belonged to the Mehsud
tribe, a major Pashtun tribe living in South Waziristan. Another
100 prisoners on the Taliban's list were being processed and
would be released in the next few days, he added.
Taliban negotiators were not immediately available to
comment on the releases.
Intelligence officials confirmed that the prisoners were
brought to the Zari Noor army camp in Wana, the region's main
town.
The enclave on the Afghan border was once the epicentre of a
spreading Taliban insurgency and the site of a major military
offensive in 2009 that displaced half a million people.
Security officials said once at Wana, the prisoners were
handed over to office of the political agent, who then released
them to the Taliban.
Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif personally authorised the
releases, a source in his office said - an apparent sign the
premier is giving in to pressure from the Pakistan Taliban and
resisting those in the military arguing for tougher military
action against militant strongholds.
"But they (released prisoners) are all non-combatant
civilians. They are not sensitive figures," the prime minister's
aide said. "Maybe some of them are Taliban sympathisers but they
are not commanders and have no role in the talks process."
"Releasing them will create goodwill and we hope they
(Taliban) will reciprocate," he added.
Sharif, who took power last year promising to strike a
negotiated peace with the Taliban, has been trying to engage the
militants, who want to topple his government and enforce severe
Islamic law.
But talks broke down last month, when a Taliban wing
operating in the Mohmand Pashtun tribal region said it had
executed 23 soldiers in revenge for the killing of its fighters
by the security forces.
Islamabad then refused to hold further talks until the
Taliban announced a ceasefire on March 1.
The second round of peace talks now hangs in the balance
after the Taliban announced on Wednesday they would not extend
the ceasefire and warned that attacks would begin again in
Pakistan.
Pakistan was not entirely peaceful during the ceasefire
either. A militant group calling itself Ahrar-ul-Hind launched a
rare attack on a court in Islamabad last month, killing 11,
including a judge.
Pakistan's powerful military, which has the upper hand in
policy-making and a free hand on internal security, has always
been skeptical about talks.
A senior army official said the release of Taliban prisoners
involved in attacks on civilians and the army was "impossible".
"There is no way these hardened militants will be freed,"
said the official who declined to be identified.
"Neither will the army pull out of the tribal areas. What
are the Taliban asking: that we hand them parts of the country?
That's not going to happen. No chance."
(Additional reporting by Saud Mehsud in Karachi and Jibran
Ahmed in Peshawar; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)