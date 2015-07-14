* Pakistan army chief makes Afghan peace a priority -
officials
* Some in Afghanistan sceptical, given history of meddling
* Islamist militancy a major threat to regional stability
By Mehreen Zahra-Malik
ISLAMABAD, July 15 Pakistan's military, long
accused of harbouring insurgents who fight its cause in
Afghanistan and beyond, says its role in brokering landmark
Taliban peace talks last week proves it is serious about
tackling Islamist militancy in the region.
The heads of the army and Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI)
spy agency were personally involved in bringing about talks
between the Afghan Taliban and Kabul government on July 8 near
Islamabad, said two senior officials close to the process.
The negotiations were a tentative first step toward ending
war in neighbouring Afghanistan that kills thousands of people
each year, as government forces fight Taliban insurgents whose
hardline Islamist regime was toppled in 2001.
A genuine bid by Pakistan to broker peace could help stem
violence, although al Qaeda and other groups are active in the
region and new Islamic State offshoots add another layer of
danger.
The fledgling peace process may yet fail, especially since
Afghan Taliban leaders are divided on talks.
Doubts also exist across South Asia about Pakistan's true
motives, given that the military is accused of fostering
militants in Afghanistan and Kashmir as a way of pursuing
regional rivalry with India. The military has denied the charge.
Pakistani officials insist the civilian government and
military recognise that Afghanistan's war threatens their own
security by empowering insurgents who launch deadly attacks on
their side of the border.
Army chief Gen. Raheel Sharif in particular has made
Afghanistan's peace process a "top foreign policy goal," said a
Defence Ministry official, speaking anonymously because he was
not authorised to talk to the media.
"For General Raheel, convincing Afghans to end the war is
just as important as fighting anti-Pakistani militants," another
senior security source said.
"He is the chief who has convinced the army that the
militant threat inside Pakistan is as important as the strategic
tussle with India."
NEW LEADERS
Several current and former officials in Afghanistan, who
suspect Pakistan of funding and arming the Taliban insurgency
across the border, question whether it genuinely supports
dialogue.
"Pakistan is taking this new step under internal and
external pressure," said former Afghan interior minister Umar
Daudzai. "We have to wait and see whether the step is of a
tactical nature or is a genuine policy shift."
Pressure from China, a key regional ally and investor, is
understood to have played a role in Pakistan's intervention, as
Beijing believes militants from its restive Xinjiang region
receive training in lawless areas of Pakistan and Afghanistan.
Changes in leadership in Pakistan and Afghanistan also
helped pave the way for last week's talks.
In Pakistan, General Sharif became army chief in 2013 and
his close ally Rizwan Akhtar took over the ISI the next year.
And since Afghan President Ashraf Ghani took office last
September, he has made improving relations with Pakistan a
priority, in contrast to his predecessor Hamid Karzai.
That has led to condemnation inside Afghanistan, however. A
May agreement for the ISI and Afghanistan's spy agency to share
information about militants caused a political uproar.
As for India, which fought two wars with Pakistan over
Muslim-majority Kashmir and blames its neighbour for fomenting
unrest there, mistrust runs high, despite a meeting between the
two prime ministers at a Russian summit last week.
"India is very sceptical about this entire thing," said
Sameer Patil, fellow for national security studies at
Mumbai-based think tank Gateway House.
He added Delhi felt it had been sidelined from the process.
U.S. and Chinese observers attended the Taliban talks.
SHARED THREAT
Pakistan backed the Taliban's rise to power in Afghanistan
in the 1990s, and many of the movement's leaders are believed to
be hiding in the country.
But army attitudes towards Islamist proxies have changed
with the advent of Pakistan's own Taliban movement, which has
launched attacks in major cities that killed hundreds of people.
One of the worst attacks in Pakistan's history was on an
army-run school in the northwestern city of Peshawar last
December, killing more than 130 pupils. Months earlier,
Pakistan's military had launched an offensive against militants
in the North Waziristan region that is still ongoing.
Islamabad wants Afghanistan's help in capturing or killing
Pakistani Taliban chief Mullah Fazlullah, who claimed
responsibility for the massacre.
Pakistan also says Afghanistan quietly supports Pakistani
Taliban fighting Islamabad. Afghanistan denies this.
Some Western diplomats, long sceptical about Pakistani
promises, say Islamabad now seems serious about promoting Afghan
stability.
"This is the most genuine push we have seen from Pakistan,"
said one diplomat.
Pakistani author Ahmed Rashid sees "an institutional change"
at the top of the Pakistan military favouring ending
Afghanistan's war.
However, he warned powerful hawkish elements may seek to
scuttle any settlement unless it is linked to limiting India's
influence in Kabul.
"The army will not give up entirely on all of its proxies in
Afghanistan until and unless it sees reciprocal actions by the
Afghan government."
(Additional reporting by Hamid Shalizi in Kabul and Krista Mahr
in New Delhi; Writing by Mehreen Zahra-Malik; Editing by Mike
Collett-White and Kay Johnson)