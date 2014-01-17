ISLAMABAD Jan 17 Taliban gunmen killed three
men working for a private television station in Pakistan's
southern city of Karachi on Friday, the station and the Islamist
militant group said.
Gunmen on motorcycles shot dead a technician, guard and
driver working for Express TV, the station said.
Regional Taliban spokesman Sajjad Mohmand claimed
responsibility for the attack in a phone call to Reuters.
"We will continue to target the media if they do not stop
propaganda against Islam and the Taliban," he said.
Former Taliban spokesman Ehsanullah Ehsan told the station
it had been attacked because the Taliban considered its coverage
biased and the Taliban would continue to attack journalists they
disagreed with.
"Channels should give coverage to our ideology. Otherwise we
will continue attacking the media," the TV station broadcast him
saying.
Express TV was attacked twice last year and several
employees were injured.
Five journalists were killed in Pakistan last year. The
Committee to Protect Journalists says it is one of the most
dangerous countries in the world to be a journalist.
