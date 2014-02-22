(Fixes tense of verb in lede paragraph to read "embraced")
* Taliban demand sharia as peace talks falter
* At least 9 militants killed in military operation
* Rare trip to tribal region reveals atmosphere of fear
By Saud Mehsud
UNDISCLOSED LOCATION IN WAZIRISTAN, Pakistan, Feb 22
T he Pakistani Taliban told the government there was
no chance of peace in the country unless Pakistan changed its
political and legal system and officially embraced Islamic law.
The government of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif wants to find
a negotiated settlement to years of fighting with the militants
but talks broke down this month after a string of attacks.
In a rare face-to-face meeting with journalists on Friday in
an undisclosed location in Waziristan, a lawless region on the
Afghan border, main Taliban spokesman Shahidullah Shahid said
there was still hope negotiations might resume.
"Despite recent bombings in North Waziristan and killing of
our 74 men by the security forces during the peace talks, we are
still serious about the talks," he said, wearing an AK-47
bandolier across his chest.
"If talks are to be held it would be only under sharia
(Islamic law). We have made this clear to the government
committee. We are fighting for the enforcement of sharia and we
are holding talks for the same purpose."
Pakistan is a conservative Muslim country and although its
constitution is rooted in Islamic traditions, the legal system
is based on English common law and the people are guaranteed
their fundamental freedoms of speech and religion.
Sharif came to power last year on promises to persuade the
Taliban to stop fighting, effectively proposing to legalise the
banned group as a political entity. He previously tried to
introduce sharia in the late 1990s just before he was toppled in
a military coup.
GRIPPED BY FEAR
This year started with a surge of violence in Pakistan, with
Taliban insurgents staging almost daily attacks and the army
responding with force in the volatile tribal areas on the Afghan
border where most militants are based.
On Saturday, nine militants were killed in helicopter
gunship attacks targeting insurgent hideouts in the Hangu
region, local military official said.
The Taliban organisers asked reporters not to identify the
location of the meeting. The area appeared tense and gripped by
fear, with many shops and houses damaged by recent shelling.
People at a local open air bazaar appeared too frightened to
speak frankly to visiting journalists.
Many in Pakistan are weary of holding peace talks with a
group which has killed more than 40,000 people since the start
of its campaign against the Islamabad government in 2007.
With violence surging, many are puzzled by the continued
insistence by both sides that peace can still be negotiated.
Pakistan's military, a powerful institution which has ruled
the country for half of its entire history since 1947, publicly
supports talks but in private senior officers express
frustration, raising speculation that the armed forces are
girding for tough action.
The last major military operation was in 2007 when the army
flushed out Taliban insurgents from the deeply conservative
valley of Swat, establishing a strong presence on the ground.
The Pakistani Taliban operate separately from Afghan
insurgents but are similar in tactics and ideology.
The Taliban have a set of austere religious beliefs seen as
mediaeval by liberal Pakistanis, including a ban on women
education and vaccinations against polio.
Health workers are attacked regularly because the Taliban
see vaccines as a Western plot to sterilise Muslims.
"Polio drops are not a vaccine against the disease," Azam
Tariq, another Taliban official, told reporters alongside Shahid
as he clutched prayer beads in his hands. "It is a campaign to
damage Islam."
(Writing by Maria Golovnina; Editing by Mark Heinrich)