PESHAWAR, Pakistan Nov 7 The Pakistani Taliban rejected the idea of any further peace talks with the government on Thursday after electing hardline commander Mullah Fazlullah as their new leader, a Taliban spokesman said.

"There will be no more talks as Mullah Fazlullah is already against negotiations with the Pakistan government," spokesman Shahidullah Shahid said. (Reporting by Jibran Ahmad, Writing by Maria Golovnina; Editing by Angus MacSwan)