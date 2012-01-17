BRIEF-SFA Semicon Philippines elects Byunggil Go as President
* Board agreed to elect Byunggil Go as replacement director, chairman of board, president of corporation
ISLAMABAD Jan 17 Pakistan will hold an auction for its first licence for third-generation (3G) mobile telecom services on March 29, an official at the country's telecoms authority said on Tuesday.
The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority Chairman Mohammed Yaseen said the base price for the auction would be $210 million. He said the licence term would be for eight years. (Reporting by Qasim Nauman; Writing by Serena Chaudhry; Editing by Dan Lalor)
* Board agreed to elect Byunggil Go as replacement director, chairman of board, president of corporation
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE, June 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded Singapore-based outsourced assembly and testing (OSAT) services company Global A&T Electronics Ltd's (GATE) Long-Term Foreign-Currency and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) to 'CC', from 'CCC'. The rating action reflects Fitch's view that default is now probable and possible remedies that avoid a debt restructuring have all but evaporated. The company has also hired lawy