ISLAMABAD Jan 17 Pakistan will hold an
auction for its first licences for third-generation (3G) mobile
telecom services on March 29, an official at the country's
telecoms authority said on Tuesday.
Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Chairman Mohammed
Yaseen said the base price for the auction would be $210
million.
"We're expecting 10 to 15 potential investors in the initial
bidding process," Yaseen told Reuters.
He said the amount bidders would deposit with initial
expressions of interest -- to indicate the seriousness of a bid
-- would be $31.5 million and licence terms would be from eight
to 15 years.
Pakistan had more than 111 million mobile phone users in
October 2011, according to the PTA, equivalent to around 65
percent of all Pakistanis.
Pakistan's existing operators include Mobilink, a unit of
Egypt-based Orascom Telecom, Norway's Telenor
, Warid Telecom, a joint venture between Abu Dhabi Group
and SingTel Group, China Mobile Communication Cooperation's
Zong, and Ufone, owned by the Emirates
Telecommunication Corporation Group, Etisalat,
according to the PTA website.
Yaseen said existing licence operators could start offering
3G services immediately after being awarded a licence, while new
operators would be able to provide 3G services from March 2013.
(Reporting by Qasim Nauman; Writing by Serena Chaudhry; Editing
by Dan Lalor and David Holmes)