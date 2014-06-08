By Matt Smith
| DUBAI, June 8
Pakistan expects Etisalat
to soon settle the $799 million it owes from a 2006
investment in the country's former telecom monopoly, the finance
minister told Reuters.
Settlement would provide vital funds for the cash-strapped
government.
Etisalat, the United Arab Emirates' largest telecom operator
by revenue and subscribers, led a consortium that bought a
26-percent stake in Pakistan Telecommunication Co
(PTCL) for $2.6 billion.
But Etisalat, which also obtained majority voting rights in
PTCL, withheld $799 million it owes on the deal because of
Pakistan's failure to reassign ownership of 3,248 properties to
PTCL as per the sale agreement.
"The release of funds is expected shortly," Ishaq Dar,
Pakistan's finance minister, told Reuters in an emailed response
to questions.
PTCL is still due 31 properties, but these are unlikely to
ever be transferred due to various reasons including legal
impediments, Dar said.
This leaves Etisalat with two options - to surrender PTCL's
right to these properties and reduce the amount the UAE operator
owes Pakistan by their combined agreed value, or withhold the
same amount until it receives titles to these properties.
Dar ruled out taking punitive action against Etisalat to try
to force the company to pay, while Etisalat did not respond to
repeated requests for comment regarding Pakistan.
Etisalat paid an initial $1.8 billion for the PTCL deal and
was to pay the remaining $799 million in six twice-yearly
instalments of $133 million.
Etiolate owned 90 percent of the acquiring consortium,
giving it a 23.4 percent stake in PTCL. The consortium's bid was
$1.2 billion more than the next highest offer and in 2012
Etisalat took an impairment of $645 million on PTCL, whose
current market value is $1.12 billion, Reuters data shows.
Receiving the bulk of the money Etisalat owes would boost
Pakistan government coffers. The International Monetary Fund
(IMF) saved Pakistan from possible default by agreeing last
September to lend it $6.7 billion over three years.
TAX REVENUES
The minister said the government was considering a so-called
"tax rationalisation", which would likely cut the tax burden on
telecoms, to bolster consumption of services.
Pakistan's telecom sector paid $1.23 billion in taxes on
revenue of about $4.4 billion in 2012-2013, Dar said, making it
the second largest contributor to tax revenues.
Dar said rising broadband and data use would enable annual
telecom revenue to top $11 billion within a decade.
In April, Pakistan raised $903 million in an auction for 3G
mobile phone networks, plus $210 million for more advanced 4G
spectrum. These will allow mobile companies to launch broadband
services.
"Rationalised tax levels are predicted to have a stimulator
effect on subscriber penetration and service usage," Dar added.
"Our inclination is to enable more usage and penetration to
help the sector earn more so it can contribute more to the
exchequer."
(Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by Stephen Powell)