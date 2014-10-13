DUBAI Oct 13 Pakistan's Warid Telecom will
invest $470 million over five years to bolster its network,
following a failed attempt by its owners to sell the mobile
operator this year, the firm's chief financial officer told
Reuters on Monday.
Warid Telecom, wholly owned by privately-held Abu Dhabi
Group (ADG), has seen its mobile subscriber base slump from 17.9
million in 2008-9 to 13.1 million in May 2014, according to data
from Pakistan's telecom regulator.
That is barely half the subscribers of No.4. player,
Etisalat unit Pakistan Telecommunications Co
(PTCL), which has 24.6 million, and Warid's decline partly
coincided with owner ADG's failed attempt to sell the company.
ADG scrapped a sale of Warid to PTCL in March, and is now
committed to the firm, Tariq Gulzar, Warid's chief financial
officer, told Reuters in a telephone interview.
"Our total capital expenditure (for) the next five years
will be about $470 million. A lot of this is going towards
technical investment in terms of upgrading to the newer
technology, from 2.5 to 4G," said Gulzar.
"Over the last 2-3 years, when we were going through the M&A
process, we were a little dormant, we were holding back on those
investments which we're now going through."
The investment plan began in July 2014, the start of Warid's
financial year.
"This will be financed by the operations and partly by the
shareholders - we're not going for any external financing," said
Gulzar.
Warid Telecom and China Mobile, which operates under the
Zong brand, are in the process of launching 4G, or long-term
evolution (LTE), networks.
These offer Internet speeds potentially multiple times that
of 3G, which Pakistan's three other operators - market leaders
Mobilink and Telenor, plus PTCL - opted for, following
a long-delayed spectrum auction in April that raised $1.1
billion for the government.
Warid did not need to participate in the auction because its
licence is technology-neutral.
"Warid always had enough spectrum available to launch 4G/LTE
service," said Gulzar.
"We have one of the largest post-paid (contract) bases. We
have a large youth base. These are the two segments that are
very data-centric, so we don't have the luxury of losing these."
Customers on monthly, or post-paid, contracts typically
spend more on telecoms and are less likely to switch provider.
Warid is testing 4G in 3-4 major cities and will
commercially launch in the next few weeks, said Gulzar.
He warned a lack of 4G-enabled handsets may slow the take-up
of the technology, but said that as high-tech phones became more
widely available it would help Warid win new customers.
(Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by Clara Ferreira Marques)