(Adds Thai statement confirming detainees not released)
BANGKOK, June 12 Five Thai students detained in
Pakistan for trying to board a plane with a pistol and
ammunition have no links to the Islamic State militant group or
any criminal organisation, a Thai government spokesman said on
Friday.
The men, who had been studying at a religious school in
Pakistan, were trying to catch a flight on Monday night when
they were intercepted.
"We have no evidence that there are any links at all between
the students and any criminal organisation, so news that there
is a link between ISIS and the students is not true," said
Sansern Kaewkamnerd, a deputy government spokesman.
In a statement on Saturday, Thailand's Foreign Ministry said
the five Thais were still being held in Pakistan, contrary to
earlier reports that one was being held and four had been freed.
Thai national security chief Anusit Kunakorn said on Friday
that four of the group were being sent back to Thailand.
On Friday, Thai newspaper the Bangkok Post reported that two
of the five were suspected of having links to Islamic State,
which is also known as ISIS. The report cited intelligence
sources.
An investigation into the students' families found no links
with violence in Thailand's southern region, where there has
been a long-running Muslim separatist insurgency, Army Chief
Udomdej Sitabutr told reporters on Friday.
