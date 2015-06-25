BANGKOK, June 25 Five Thai students detained in
Pakistan for trying to board a plane with a pistol and
ammunition have been freed and returned to Bangkok on Thursday,
said Thailand's foreign ministry.
The men, who were studying at a religious school in
Pakistan, were trying to catch a Thai Airways flight
on June 8 when they were intercepted.
Thailand's government said an investigation into the
students found the men had no links to the Islamic State
militant group or any criminal organisation.
"The five Thai students were released from Pakistan and
travelled back to Thailand this morning," Sek Wannamethee, a
spokesman for Thailand's foreign ministry, told Reuters.
The students were released by Pakistani authorities on
Monday, he said. He gave no details about negotiations to free
the men but added that the case against them would be handled by
Thai embassy staff in Pakistan.
"In terms of the case, it has not finished yet. Thai embassy
officials will continue to work on this case until it is over."
(Reporting by Panarat Thepgumpanat; Writing by Amy Sawitta
Lefevre; Editing by Michael Perry)