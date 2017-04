ISLAMABAD, June 23 Gunmen stormed a hotel in a remote part of northern Pakistan on Sunday and killed 10 foreign tourists, police and security officials said.

"Unknown people entered a hotel where foreign tourists were staying last night and opened fire," Ali Sher, a senior police officer in the northern Gilgit-Baltistan province, told Reuters. "They killed 10 foreign tourists and fled."

Sher said police had not yet established the nationalities of the victims but he had received reports that several were Chinese.

(Reporting By Jibran Ahmad; Editing by Nick Macfie)