KARACHI, June 12 Pakistan's trade deficit fell 3.89 percent year on year in the first 11 months of fiscal 2012/13, the Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday.

Pakistan's trade deficit for the first 11 months of the fiscal 2012/13 (July-May) narrowed to $18.7 billion, compared with a deficit of $19.4 billion in the year-earlier period.

Exports rose to $22.3 billion from $21.487 billion and imports to $41 billion from $40.9 billion.

On a monthly basis, the trade deficit fell to $2.2 billion in May from $1.8 billion the previous month.

Exports totalled $2.2 billion in May and imports were $4.3 billion. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)