US STOCKS-Wall St trims gains as investors look for fresh catalysts
* Indexes up: Dow 0.12 pct, S&P 0.12 pct, Nasdaq 0.07 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
KARACHI, June 12 Pakistan's trade deficit fell 3.89 percent year on year in the first 11 months of fiscal 2012/13, the Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday.
Pakistan's trade deficit for the first 11 months of the fiscal 2012/13 (July-May) narrowed to $18.7 billion, compared with a deficit of $19.4 billion in the year-earlier period.
Exports rose to $22.3 billion from $21.487 billion and imports to $41 billion from $40.9 billion.
On a monthly basis, the trade deficit fell to $2.2 billion in May from $1.8 billion the previous month.
Exports totalled $2.2 billion in May and imports were $4.3 billion. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.12 pct, S&P 0.12 pct, Nasdaq 0.07 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.40 pct, S&P 0.31 pct, Nasdaq 0.26 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
* Increased its stake in parties' Indian manufacturing joint venture Kineco Kaman Composites India to 49% from 26% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: