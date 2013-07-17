KARACHI, June July 17 Pakistan's trade deficit fell 4.02 percent year on year in the fiscal 2012/13, according the Bureau of Statistics sad Wednesday.

Pakistan's trade deficit for the fiscal 2012/13 (July-June) narrowed to $20.4 billion, compared with a deficit of $21.2 billion in the year-earlier period.

Exports rose to $24.5 billion from $23.6 billion and imports to $44.950 billion from $44.912 billion.

On a monthly basis, the trade deficit fell to $1.743 billion in June from $2.171 billion the previous month.

Exports totalled $2.197 billion in June and imports were $3.940 billion. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)