Pakistan's trade deficit fell for the first two months of the fiscal year 2013/14 (July-August) to $3.295 billion compared with a deficit of $3.400 billion for the same period last year, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics said.

Exports rose to $4.091 billion in (July-August) from $3.946 billion and imports to $7.386 billion from $7.346 billion.

On a monthly basis, the trade deficit fell to $1.576 billion in August from $1.719 billion the previous month.

Exports totaled $1.996 billion in August and imports were $3.572 billion. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)