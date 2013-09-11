BRIEF-Scintilla Commercial & Credit appoints Prabhat Kumar Marda as CFO
* Says approved appointment of Prabhat Kumar Marda as chief financial officer
KARACHI, Sept 11 Pakistan's trade deficit fell by 3.07 percent for the first two months of the fiscal year 2013/14.
Pakistan's trade deficit fell for the first two months of the fiscal year 2013/14 (July-August) to $3.295 billion compared with a deficit of $3.400 billion for the same period last year, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics said.
Exports rose to $4.091 billion in (July-August) from $3.946 billion and imports to $7.386 billion from $7.346 billion.
On a monthly basis, the trade deficit fell to $1.576 billion in August from $1.719 billion the previous month.
Exports totaled $1.996 billion in August and imports were $3.572 billion. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)
* Says compared to last financial year's turnover, turnover has increased by approximately 20% during FY 2016-17
** Property developer says sales volumes and values up by 18 pct and 35 pct respectively on qtr-to-qtr basis as part of Q4 operational update on Tues