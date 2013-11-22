Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
KARACHI Nov 22 Pakistan's trade deficit fell by 9.27 percent for the first four months of the fiscal year 2013/14.
Pakistan's trade deficit fell for the first four months of the fiscal year 2013/14 (July-October) to $5.883 billion compared with a deficit of $6.484 billion for the same period last year, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics data.
Exports rose to $8.576 billion in (July-October) from $8.159 billion and imports to $14.459 billion from $14.643 billion.
On a monthly basis, the trade deficit fell to $1.417 billion in October from $1.169 billion the previous month.
Exports totaled $1.864 billion in October and imports were $3.281 billion. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)
