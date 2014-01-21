KARACHI Jan 21 Pakistan's trade deficit fell 8.75 percent in the first half of the fiscal year 2013/14 (July-December) to $9.032 billion compared with a deficit of $9.898 billion for the same period last year, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

Exports rose to $12.639 billion in (July-December) from $12.024 billion, and imports to $21.671 billion from $21.922 billion.

On a monthly basis, the trade deficit fell to $1.286 billion in December from $1.847 billion the previous month. Exports totaled $2.275 billion in December and imports were $3.561 billion. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)