KARACHI Mar 17 Pakistan's trade deficit fell
4.89 percent in the July-February of the fiscal year 2013/14 to
$12.542 billion compared with a deficit of $13.187 billion for
the same period last year, according to the Pakistan Bureau of
Statistics.
Exports rose to $16.866 billion in (July-February) from
$15.882 billion, and imports to $29.408 billion from $29.069
billion.
On a monthly basis, the trade deficit fell to $1.433 billion
in February from $2.076 billion the previous month.
Exports totaled $2.167 billion in February and imports were
$3.600 billion.
