KARACHI Nov 18 Pakistan's trade deficit fell 49.37 percent in the July-October of the fiscal year 2014/15 to $8.813 billion compared with a deficit of $5.900 billion for the same period last year, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

Exports to $7.972 billion in (July-October) from $8.559 billion, and imports to $16.785 billion from $14.459 billion.

On a monthly basis, the trade deficit fell to $2.309 billion in October from $2.380 billion the previous month.

Exports totaled $1.957 billion in October and imports were $4.266 billion. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)