KARACHI Nov 18 Pakistan's trade deficit
fell 49.37 percent in the July-October of the fiscal year
2014/15 to $8.813 billion compared with a deficit of $5.900
billion for the same period last year, according to the Pakistan
Bureau of Statistics.
Exports to $7.972 billion in (July-October) from $8.559
billion, and imports to $16.785 billion from $14.459 billion.
On a monthly basis, the trade deficit fell to $2.309 billion
in October from $2.380 billion the previous month.
Exports totaled $1.957 billion in October and imports were
$4.266 billion.
