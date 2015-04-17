KARACHI, April 17 Pakistan's trade deficit widened 15.42 percent in the July-March period of the 2014/15 fiscal year to $16.113 billion compared with a deficit of $13.960 billion for the same period last year, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

Exports declined to $17.937 billion in the period from $19.072 billion the previous year, and imports rose to $34.050 billion from $33.032 billion.

On a monthly basis, the trade deficit was to $1.586 billion in March from $1.462 billion the previous month.

Exports totalled $1.932 billion in March and imports were worth $3.518 billion. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)