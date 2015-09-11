KARACHI, Sept 11 Pakistan's trade deficit declined by 8.38 percent to $3.762 billion for the July 2015 to August 2015 period, compared with a deficit of $4.106 billion for the same period last year, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

Exports declined to $3.432 billion in the two month period from $3.825 billion the previous year. Imports rose to $7.194 billion from $7.931 billion.

The Pakistan financial year begins in July. On a monthly basis, the trade deficit rose to $1.988 billion in August from $1.773 billion the previous month.

Exports totalled $1.835 billion in August and imports were worth $3.823 billion. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)