KARACHI, Pakistan Dec 14 Pakistan's trade
deficit declined by 4.48 percent to $9.936 billion for the July
to November 2015 period, compared with a deficit of $10.402
billion for the same period last year, according to the Pakistan
Bureau of Statistics.
Exports declined to $8.541 billion in the five month period
from $9.909 billion the previous year. Imports dropped to
$18.477 billion from $20.311 billion.
The Pakistan financial year begins in July. On a monthly
basis, the trade deficit rose to $2.255 billion in November from
$2.197 billion the previous month.
Exports totalled $1.662 billion in November and imports were
worth $3.917 billion.
(Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)