KARACHI, Pakistan Dec 14 Pakistan's trade deficit declined by 4.48 percent to $9.936 billion for the July to November 2015 period, compared with a deficit of $10.402 billion for the same period last year, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

Exports declined to $8.541 billion in the five month period from $9.909 billion the previous year. Imports dropped to $18.477 billion from $20.311 billion.

The Pakistan financial year begins in July. On a monthly basis, the trade deficit rose to $2.255 billion in November from $2.197 billion the previous month.

Exports totalled $1.662 billion in November and imports were worth $3.917 billion. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)