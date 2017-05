KARACHI, Pakistan, March 15 Pakistan's trade deficit rose by 4.22 percent to $15.102 billion for the July to February 2016 period, compared with a deficit of $14.490 billion for the same period last year, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

Exports declined to $13.874 billion in the eight month period from $15.995 billion the previous year. Imports dropped to $28.976 billion from $30.485 billion.

The Pakistan financial year begins in July. On a monthly basis, the trade deficit decreased to $1.513 billion in February from $1.712 billion the previous month.

Exports totalled $1.791 billion in February and imports were worth $3.304 billion. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)