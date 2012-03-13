KARACHI, March 13 Pakistan's trade deficit widened by 41 percent to $14.6 billion in the first eight months of the 2011/12 fiscal year, compared with $10.34 billion in the same period of the previous year, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics reported.

Exports in the July-Feb period totalled $15.19 billion, and imports were $29.79 billion.

The trade deficit in February narrowed to $1.43 billion, compared with a $1.7 billion deficit in January. (Reporting by Sahar Ahmed; Editing by Qasim Nauman and Rebecca Conway)