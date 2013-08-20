Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
KARACHI Aug 20 Pakistan's trade deficit fell 1.35 percent in July, the first month of fiscal year 2013/14, the Bureau of Statistics said Tuesday.
The trade deficit fell to $1.719 billion in July from $1.743 billion the previous month.
Exports totaled $2.095 billion in July and imports were $3.814 billion.
Pakistan's year-on-year trade deficit fell 4.02 percent in the fiscal year 2012/13, according the Bureau of Statistics.
Pakistan's trade deficit for the fiscal year 2012/13 (July-June) narrowed to $20.4 billion, compared with a deficit of $21.2 billion in the earlier year. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)
