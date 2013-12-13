KARACHI Dec 13 Pakistan's trade deficit fell by 5.52 percent for the first five months of the fiscal year 2013/14. Pakistan's trade deficit fell for the first five months of the fiscal year 2013/14 (July-November) to $7.743 billion compared with a deficit of $8.195 billion for the same period last year according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

Exports rose to $10.367 billion in (July-November) from $10.055 billion and imports to $18.110 billion from $18.250 billion.

On a monthly basis, the trade deficit fell to $1.847 billion in November from $1.417 billion the previous month. Exports totaled $1.804 billion in November and imports were $3.651 billion. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)