US STOCKS-Wall St slips as investors struggle with policy uncertainty
* New York, other states take on Trump over energy efficiency
KARACHI Dec 13 Pakistan's trade deficit fell by 5.52 percent for the first five months of the fiscal year 2013/14. Pakistan's trade deficit fell for the first five months of the fiscal year 2013/14 (July-November) to $7.743 billion compared with a deficit of $8.195 billion for the same period last year according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.
Exports rose to $10.367 billion in (July-November) from $10.055 billion and imports to $18.110 billion from $18.250 billion.
On a monthly basis, the trade deficit fell to $1.847 billion in November from $1.417 billion the previous month. Exports totaled $1.804 billion in November and imports were $3.651 billion. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)
* New York, other states take on Trump over energy efficiency
* Indexes down: Dow 0.52 pct, S&P 0.63 pct, Nasdaq 0.60 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.34 pct, S&P 0.42 pct, Nasdaq 0.36 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)