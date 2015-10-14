KARACHI, Pakistan Oct 14 Pakistan's trade deficit declined by 14.81 percent to $5.515 billion for the July to September 2015 period, compared with a deficit of $6.474 billion for the same period last year, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

Exports declined to $5.164 billion in the three month period from $6.000 billion the previous year. Imports rose to $10.679 billion from $12.474 billion.

The Pakistan financial year begins in July. On a monthly basis, the trade deficit rose to $1.753 billion in September from $1.988 billion the previous month.

Exports totalled $1.732 billion in September and imports were worth $3.485 billion. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)