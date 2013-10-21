(Refiles to delete extraneous word in paragraph 5)
By Gul Yousafzai
QUETTA Oct 21 At least five passengers were
killed and 16 wounded when a train was bombed and derailed in
restive southwest Pakistan on Monday, officials said.
It was not immediately clear who was responsible for the
bombing, but arid western Baluchistan province is home to
several separatist insurgents besides the Taliban and banned
sectarian groups.
The train was travelling from the garrison city of
Rawalpindi to the provincial capital, Quetta. Several carriages
were destroyed in the explosion, which took place 200 km (124
miles) from Quetta, one of Pakistan's most violent cities.
"The explosives had apparently been planted on the railway
tracks as the explosion created a crater several feet deep,"
said provincial government official Asad Gillani.
Most of the passengers were returning to Quetta after
celebrating holidays at home, said another official. There were
three brothers among the dead.
Separatist insurgents in Baluchistan accuse the government
of exploiting the mineral-rich region while leaving inhabitants
in poverty.
(Writing by Syed Raza Hassan; Editing by Katharine Houreld and
Clarence Fernandez)