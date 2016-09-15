(Corrects day)

ISLAMABAD, Sept 15 A Karachi-bound express train collided with a freight train on Thursday, killing at least six people and injuring more than 150, Pakistan's Geo News said, quoting officials.

The accident happened near Multan, in Punjab province, overturning part of the Awam Express, it said.

The train was en route to Karachi from Peshawar. (Writing by Nick Macfie; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)