BRIEF-Piramal Enterprises seeks members' nod for issue of shares worth up to 50 bln rupees
* Seeks members' nod for issue of shares worth up to 50 billion rupees Source text - (http://bit.ly/2qJmuuS) Further company coverage:
(Corrects day)
ISLAMABAD, Sept 15 A Karachi-bound express train collided with a freight train on Thursday, killing at least six people and injuring more than 150, Pakistan's Geo News said, quoting officials.
The accident happened near Multan, in Punjab province, overturning part of the Awam Express, it said.
The train was en route to Karachi from Peshawar. (Writing by Nick Macfie; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
* Seeks members' nod for issue of shares worth up to 50 billion rupees Source text - (http://bit.ly/2qJmuuS) Further company coverage:
* March quarter profit 21.9 million rupees versus 61.1 million rupees year ago