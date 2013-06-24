ISLAMABAD, Pakistan, June 24 Pakistan's new
government intends to put former military dictator Pervez
Musharraf on trial on charges of high treason, Prime Minister
Nawaz Sharif said on Monday, in a move likely to anger the
country's powerful armed forces.
The charges being considered against Musharraf relate to his
declaration of a state of emergency in 2007 and the suspension
of constitutional rights that followed.
In Pakistan, the maximum penalty for treason is death.
The government "firmly subscribes to the view that the
holding in abeyance of the constitution on 3rd November 2007,
constituted an act of high treason," Sharif said in parliament,
reading from a statement simultaneously presented to the Supreme
Court.
"Musharraf will have to answer for his guilt before the
court," he said.
Musharraf ousted Sharif in a coup fourteen years ago,
cutting short the prime minister's second term in office. Sharif
was then hounded into exile in Saudi Arabia by the dictator.
Sharif's decision to move against Musharraf suggests he is
determined to take a more assertive stance than the last
government in relation to the military, which has ruled Pakistan
for much of the nation's 66-year history.
"Notwithstanding the fact that the Prime Minister has borne
the brunt of Musharraf's brazen coup, he wishes to assure both
this august court and the people of Pakistan that he will act
according to the highest standards of justice and follow the due
process of law," Sharif said.
Musharraf, a key ally of George W. Bush in the early years
of Washington's "war on terror", himself spent almost four years
in self-imposed exile. He returned to Pakistan hoping to contest
May 11 elections but was put under house arrest.
His detention appeared to break an unwritten rule that the
top ranks of the military are untouchable, even after they have
retired. The current army chief has suggested the military is
unhappy with how the authorities have treated Musharraf.
Musharraf's spokesman called Sharif's announcement "reckless
and ill conceived," saying it was designed to distract attention
from more pressing national issues.
"It can result in unnecessary tension amongst the various
pillars of state and possibly destabilize the country," the
spokesman, Raza Bokhari, told reporters.
Musharraf also faces accusations that he overstepped his
powers in a showdown with the judiciary in 2007, when he sacked
the chief justice and placed judges under house arrest.
Another legal challenge revolves around allegations that he
failed to provide adequate security to prevent the assassination
of former primer minister Benazir Bhutto, also in 2007.
The elections this year brought Sharif back to office for an
unprecedented third time and saw the first transition between
two civilian governments in Pakistan's turbulent history.
