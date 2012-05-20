ISLAMABAD May 20 Pakistan on Sunday blocked
access to Twitter in response to "blasphemous" material posted
by users on the microblogging and social networking website, a
senior government official said.
"This has been done under the directions of the Ministry of
Information Technology. It's because of blasphemous content,"
said Mohammed Yaseen, chairman of the Pakistan Telecommunication
Authority (PTA).
"They (the ministry) have been discussing with them
(Twitter) for some time now, requesting them to remove some
particular content," he said.
Pakistan blocked access to Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and
about 1,000 other websites for nearly two weeks in May 2010 over
blasphemous content.
Any representation of the Prophet Mohammad is deemed
un-Islamic and blasphemous by many Muslims, who constitute the
overwhelming majority in Pakistan.
PTA chairman Yaseen did not specify which users or messages
had prompted the ban. The Internet Service Providers Association
of Pakistan said its members have been asked to block Twitter
indefinitely, but no reason has been provided by the government.
Yaseen said the ban would be lifted after ongoing
discussions between the Pakistan government and Twitter about
the allegedly blasphemous material are resolved.
Officials from the Ministry of Information Technology and
from Twitter were not immediately available for comment.
Twitter has become increasingly popular in Pakistan in
recent years, its users including politicians and government
officials.
(Reporting by Qasim Nauman; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)