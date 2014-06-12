(Recasts with Pakistan government confirmation, changes
dateline)
By Mehreen Zahra-Malik
ISLAMABAD, June 12 The Pakistani government has
sold its 19.8 pct stake in United Bank Ltd for $387
million, the country's first capital market transaction in eight
years.
The deal is part of Pakistan's initiative to privatise 68
public companies, including 10 banks, that was announced earlier
this year.
The government sees the sell-off as a life saver for
Pakistan's struggling economy, crippled by power shortages,
corruption and militant violence. Successful privatisation is
Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's top political and economic goal.
"The first transaction under the privatisation commission
has been overwhelmingly successful and with it Pakistan has
re-entered the world equity market after eight long years,"
Privatisation Commission Chairman Mohammad Zubair told Reuters.
Foreign buyers including Morgan Stanley, Wellington,
Templeton and others bought 82 percent of the stake, he said.
Pakistan hopes to raise up to $5 billion in privatisation
revenue in the next two years to ease pressure on strained
public finances, Zubair added.
Observers fear that an assault on Sunday on Jinnah
International Airport in Karachi, Pakistan's sprawling
commercial hub of 18 million, would hamper efforts to attract
foreign investors to revive economic growth.
"This active participation in United Bank's privatisation by
the world's leading equity funds is a reflection of Pakistan's
extremely positive economic situation as perceived by these
investors despite Sunday night's terror attacks in Karachi,"
Zubair said.
The International Monetary Fund saved Pakistan from possible
default by agreeing last September to lend it $6.7 billion over
three years, making the loan conditional on economic reforms
such as a longstanding promise to privatise loss-making state
companies.
(Editing by Maria Golovnina and Michael Urquhart)