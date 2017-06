MIRANSHAH, Pakistan A U.S. drone may have crashed on Saturday in North Waziristan, not far from the Afghan border, Pakistan intelligence officials said.

"A drone aircraft was seen going down in Machikhel and flames were seen," a Pakistani intelligence official said.

"We don't know what caused it to go down. We are investigating."

