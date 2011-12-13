WASHINGTON Dec 12 The leaders of a U.S.
House-Senate negotiating panel said on Monday they had agreed
to freeze $700 million in U.S. aid to Pakistan until it
provides some assurances of assistance in the fight against
improvised explosive devices in the region.
The explosive devices are among militants' most effective
weapons against U.S. and coalition troops in Afghanistan. Many
are made using ammonium nitrate, a common fertilizer shipped
across the border from Pakistan. The freeze on U.S. aid was
agreed as part of a defense bill that is expected to be passed
this week.
The United States wants "assurances that Pakistan is
countering improvised explosive devices in their country that
are targeting our coalition forces," Representative Howard
McKeon, a House Republican, told reporters.
The United States has allocated some $20 billion in
security and economic aid to Pakistan since 2001, much of it in
the form of reimbursements for assistance in fighting
militants.
But U.S. lawmakers have expressed increasing frustration
with Pakistan's efforts in the war. There have been numerous
proposals to make U.S. aid to Pakistan conditional on more
cooperation in fighting militants such as the Haqqani network
Washington believes operate out of Pakistan and battle U.S.
troops in Afghanistan.
U.S. lawmakers allege that many Afghan bombs are made with
fertilizer smuggled by militants across the border from Pakistan into Afghanistan.
"The vast majority of the material used to make improvised
explosive devices used against U.S. forces in Afghanistan
originates from two fertilizer factories inside Pakistan,"
Senator John McCain, a Republican, said in the Senate last
week.
The provision freezing $700 million in aid to Pakistan was
agreed upon by leaders of the armed services committees from
both parties in the House and Senate, including McCain. It is
part of compromise legislation authorizing U.S. defense programs expected to be approved this week, McKeon said.
He said the bill would also require the Pentagon to deliver
a strategy for improving the effectiveness of U.S. aid to
Pakistan.